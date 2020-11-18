Player banned for life after attacking referee… in a game his side won 86-6

A rugby league player has been banned for life after attacking a referee.

Djordje Stefanovic, who plays for Ranicki Nis, has been banned after an incident with the referee Stefan Samenic in a match against Lokomotiv Sofia in the Balkan Super League on October 25th.

The Serbian club had travelled to Bulgaria for the contents and ran out comfortable winners, prevailing 86-6 after cementing a 50-0 half-time lead.

However the match ended in controversy when Stefanovic allegedly confronted the referee.

A statement from the Serbian Rugby League Federation read: “One of the best young and promising match officials in Seria was physically attacked in an insidious and reckless way.

“We will especially protect the match official, as well as other officials within our sport, with zero tolerance towards violence in sports.”