Player ratings as Castleford Tigers thrash London Broncos in one-sided Super League affair

CASTLEFORD TIGERS thrashed London Broncos 40-0 at The Jungle tonight in a heavily one-sided Super League affair.

The Tigers hit the front in their first set, with debutant Hoy scything his way through the London line before sending Jacob Miller away on his inside after drawing fullback Alex Walker. Rowan Milnes converted to make it 6-0 after just two minutes.

A scrappy period of play followed before the shots struck again on 25 minutes, a lovely McShane grubber being grounded by Milnes next to the posts. Milnes duly converted for a 12-0 lead.

The pressure was being cranked up by Castleford and it was two tries in three minutes with McShane turning from provider to scorer with a trademark dart from dummy-half. Milnes couldn’t miss as the Tigers led 18-0.

Make that three four-pointers in six minutes as Hoy once more set the platform, selling an outrageous dummy before streaking away with Alex Mellor on hand to take the fullback’s pass to go over. Milnes once more converted to make it 24-0.

The Broncos were self-imploding with mistake after mistake and it was from a Miloudi knock on that the hosts registered their fifth score of the night.

Not to outdone, Innes Senior danced round Lee Kershaw to tiptoe down the sideline for his eighth of the season. Milnes converted superbly from out wide for a 30-0 half-time lead.

HALF-TIME: CASTLEFORD TIGERS 30-0 LONDON BRONCOS

Whatever London boss Mike Eccles said at half-time, it didn’t work as Castleford started the second in the same fashion as the first as Innes Senior notched his second from a delightful Miller chip. Milnes added the extras from out wide to make it 36-0.

The Seniors were having a field day and it was Louis that dotted down next, latching on to a perfect Milnes kick to cross in the corner on 50 minutes. Milnes, for the first time tonight, couldn’t convert but Castleford led 40-0.

Castleford Tigers

34 Tex Hoy – 9

33 Louis Senior – 8

35 Corey Hall – 8

4 Sam Wood – 8

5 Innes Senior – 9

16 Rowan Milnes – 10

7 Jacob Miller – 7

8 Liam Watts – 7

9 Paul McShane – 8

13 Joe Westerman – 9

12 Alex Mellor – 8

11 Elie El-Zakhem – 8

29 George Hill – 7

Substitutes

14 Liam Horne – 9

19 Sam Hall – 8

24 Cain Robb – 8

25 Brad Martin – 7

Tries: Miller (2), Milnes (25), McShane (28), Mellor (31), I Senior (36, 43), L Senior (50)

Goals: Milnes 6/7

London Broncos

1 Alex Walker – 5

2 Lee Kershaw – 4

21 Robbie Storey – 4

3 Jarred Bassett – 5

4 Hakim Miloudi – 3

20 Oli Leyland – 7

7 James Meadows – 5

19 Rhys Kennedy – 6

9 Sam Davis – 4

15 Marcus Stock – 4

11 Will Lovell – 5

29 Jacob Jones – 4

13 Dean Parata – 4

Substitutes

16 Jordan Williams – 4

17 Sadiq Adebiyi – 3

33 Harvey Makin – 4

34 Ugo Tison – 5

Half-time: 30-0

Referee: Jack Smith

