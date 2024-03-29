Player ratings as Hull KR wipe the floor with Hull FC in Super League derby

HULL KR registered a 34-10 win over Hull FC at Craven Park this afternoon.

Rovers started the brighter of the two sides, with Tyrone May’s brilliant run from dummy-half laying the platform for Mikey Lewis to draw the fullback and offload to Niall Evalds on the inside. Jez Litten, however, couldn’t convert as the home side led 4-0 after 13 minutes.

Willie Peters’ side were in the ascendancy and following good work from Evalds and Peta Hiku, Joe Burgess finished well in the corner. Litten, however, was once more wayward with the conversion with the score remaining at 8-0.

It was three tries in seven minutes with the fantastic Evalds skipping through soft defence to send Lewis on his way. The halfback, on his way to the line, had to skip through three tackles to cross the whitewash. Litten couldn’t convert with Rovers leading 12-0.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors, James Batchelor taking a Hiku pass to streak over on the half-hour. Litten was once more off target with the conversion for a 16-0 lead.

Hiku was the next on the scoresheet five minutes before the break. A smart move from right to left saw Burgess stride down the wing before the ex-Salford man passed inside to Hiku. Litten finally converted to make it 22-0.

And Rovers had enough time to make it game over by half-time, this time Hiku set Burgess on his way in the corner following a great offload from Elliot Minchella. Litten added the extras for a 28-0 lead at the break.

Credit to FC, they hit first in the second-half, Jayden Okunbor striding over after a charge down. With Darnell McIntosh’s conversion, Hull were back to 28-6. And McIntosh was on target moments later when Cam Scott finished well.

Any hopes of a Black and Whites comeback were quelled ten minutes before the end as Kelepi Tanginoa crashed through soft defence. This time Lewis converted to make it 34-10 and end the game.

Hull KR

2 Niall Evalds – 10

35 Joe Burgess – 9

1 Peta Hiku – 9

3 Tom Opacic – 8

5 Ryan Hall – 7

27 Tyrone May – 7

7 Mikey Lewis – 8

8 Sauaso Sue – 7

9 Jez Litten – 8

16 Jai Whitbread – 7

11 Dean Hadley – 7

12 James Batchelor – 7

13 Elliot Minchella – 8

Substitutes

14 Matt Parcell – 6

15 Sam Luckley – 6

17 Matty Storton – 5

20 Kelepi Tanginoa – 8

Tries: Evalds (12), Burgess (16, 39), Lewis (19), Batchelor (29), Hiku (35), Tanginoa (70)

Goals: Litten 2/6, Lewis 1/1

Hull FC

1 Tex Hoy – 7

5 Darnell McIntosh – 5

17 Cam Scott – 6

4 Liam Sutcliffe – 5

26 Lewis Martin – 5

19 Morgan Smith – 3

7 Fa’amanu Brown – 3

8 Herman Ese’ese – 4

9 Danny Houghton – 4

16 Jack Ashworth – 4

11 Jayden Okunbor – 3

12 Ligi Sao – 4

15 Jordan Lane – 4

Substitutes

10 Franklin Pele – 4

20 Jack Brown – 4

21 Will Gardiner – 4

40 Jack Charles – 7

Tries: Okunbor (50), Scott (53)

Goals: McIntosh 1/2

Half-time: 28-0

Referee: Liam Moore

Scoring sequence: 4-0, 8-0, 12-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0; 28-6, 28-10, 34-10

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.