Player ratings as Leeds Rhinos comprehensively beat Castleford Tigers in drab Super League affair

LEEDS RHINOS took home a 26-6 win over Castleford Tigers – but neither side would have been happy with their performances.

The home side had the first chance to post points when Danny Richardson took a shot at goal after James Bentley interfered with the ruck. However, the halfback’s penalty hit the upright and bounced into Ash Handley’s hands.

Castleford were by far the better team in the first-half with numerous attacking sets on the Rhinos’ line. A combination of steely Leeds defence and Tigers errors meant that the hosts could not get over the line.

As it was, neither side could break the deadlock throughout the opening 40 minutes with the scores incredibly remaining at 0-0 at half-time.

The Rhinos took the lead in controversial circumstances just after half-time, Paul Momirovski bdeing adjudged to have grounded a pinpoint Brodie Croft kick. Rhyse Martin converted for a 6-0 lead.

Castleford were imploding and after Elie El-Zakhem had been penalised for a harsh ball steal, the visitors had their second when James McDonnell broke through soft defence. McDonnell drew the fullback Jack Broadbent to offload to the supporting Momirovski for his second. Martin converted from in front to make it 12-0.

A ridiculous Richardson drop-out went out on the full as Martin extended the lead to 14-0 just after the hour.

And Lachlan Miller grabbed his first try in a Rhinos shirt with 14 minutes left, scooping up a wonderful Ash Handley palm back from a Matt Frawley kick. Martin maintained his 100 per cent record for a 20-0 lead.

The Tigers responded with nine minutes to go, Josh Simm doing well to ground a towering Richardson bomb after Leeds failed to field the kick. Richardson converted to make it 20-6.

But the Rhinos had the last laugh, Brodie Croft bursting through some more soft defence to offload inside to Miller for his second. Martin converted again to round the scores off at 26-6.

Castleford Tigers

3 Jack Broadbent – 6

2 Josh Simm – 4

18 Josh Hodson – 5

4 Sam Wood – 8

5 Innes Senior – 5

6 Danny Richardson – 4

7 Jacob Miller – 5

10 George Lawler – 7

9 Paul McShane – 6

8 Liam Watts – 6

11 Elie El-Zakhem – 6

12 Alex Mellor – 6

13 Joe Westerman – 7

Substitutes

14 Liam Horne – 5

19 Sam Hall – 4

27 Albert Vete – 4

30 Luis Johnson – N/A

Tries: Simm (71)

Goals: Richardson 1/2

Leeds Rhinos

1 Lachlan Miller – 8

24 Luis Roberts – 5

3 Harry Newman – 5

4 Paul Momirovski – 8

5 Ash Handley – 8

6 Brodie Croft – 6

7 Matt Frawley – 6

9 Mikolaj Oledzki – 7

9 Andy Ackers – 6

17 Justin Sangare – 7

11 James Bentley – 5

12 Rhyse Martin – 8

13 Cameron Smith – 7

Substitutes

14 Jarrod O’Connor – 6

15 Sam Lisone – 9

16 James McDonnell – 8

18 Mickael Goudemand – 6

Tries: Momirovski (42, 52), Miller (66, 74)

Goals: Martin 5/5

