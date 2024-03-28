Hull FC hit with another ban as League One star faces potential eight-match suspension

Following the latest round of Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup, Reserves and Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Harvey Barron (Hull FC Reserves) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Charlie Glover (Salford Red Devils Reserves) – Grade E Dangerous Throw/Lift – Refer to Tribunal

Patrick Rainford (North Wales Crusaders) – Grade F Lifting Player who is or may be injured – Refer to Tribunal

Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Grace Ramsdan (Huddersfield Giants Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

Sophie Robinson (Leeds Rhinos Women) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jodie Morris (Wigan Warriors Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

Courtney Treco (London Broncos Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.