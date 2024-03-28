Craig Lingard reacts to Castleford Tigers loss against Leeds Rhinos

CASTLEFORD TIGERS continued their losing run in Super League, with a 26-6 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle tonight.

The Tigers dominated the first-half in field position and possession but steely Leeds defence and Castleford’s lack of execution meant the sides went in 0-0 at the break.

Leeds would then turn the screw in the second forty minutes to romp home, but Castleford head coach Craig Lingard spoke to the press after the game, saying: “It’s frustrating. I thought the way we played that first-half was really good in respect of our defensive work and how we controlled the ball, got repeat sets but we lacked a bit of quality and cutting edge.

“Take your hat off to Leeds, they defended their goal-line well but we needed to score tries with the possession and field position to get over the line.

“It would have given us that lift to go again and potentially get another score. We just needed to get over the line to see where it would have taken us.

“We were camped down there for quite a few sets, the positives were we controlled the ball really well – we made one error in the entirety of that first-half. We had more repeat sets in that game than the other games combined.”

Lingard does, however, feel the effort was there but that it is a given.

“The only game we’ve not had that was the Huddersfield game. We’ve shown periods where the effort and attitude was there but that should be a given.

“Every single player should bring that every single week. We wanted to add execution to our play and that has been highlighted again today. We missed that clinical cutting edge at times.”

There were positives for the Castleford boss.

“Our starting middles were reallt good, we went with the experience to get us into the game and give us that stability.

“I thought Geoge Lawler and Liam Watts throughout that first-half were excellent. Macca (Paul McShane) and Westy (Joe Westerman) steadied the ship and led us well. I thought the middles we dominant in their first-half.”

Lingard explained why Luis Johnson didn’t come on the field as an unused substitute.

“It was just for rotation, he was there as cover for the outside backs. We had the option to put Alex Mellor into the centres and potentially put Josh Hodson or Sam Wood to the wing.

“I didn’t feel there was any point in the game where our back-rowers needed to come off or make that change. It was frustrating for Luis he didn’t come on.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.