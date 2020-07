A full list of this year’s off-contract players revealed in RFL document

The list of players whose deals expire at the end of the season has been distributed to clubs.

The document, which has been obtained by League Express, outlines the current status of players whose deals expire at the end of the season.

Players are categorised by three different statuses:

‘Terms Offered’ – the player has been offered a deal by the club

‘Not yet determined’ – the club has yet to make a decision on the player’s future

‘No Offer’ – the player will not be offered a contract

Among the most noteworthy names on the list is reigning Man of Steel Jackson Hastings, with the document saying he has been offered a deal by Wigan but with the offer not yet having been accepted.

It’s been widely reported that Hastings’ contract included an NRL clause, but the document suggests he will be a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

Additionally, both Richie Myler and Stevie Ward are shown as having no offer from Leeds, which all but confirms their move to Toronto. Harvey Livett and Danny Addy, both understood to have signed for Salford, are also among the players to be shown as having no offer from their current clubs, as well as Catalans-bound Mike McMeeken.

Among the most high-profile players that will be free agents at the end of the season are Castleford prop Matt Cook and Toronto’s Hakim Miloudi.

League Express has added notes on several players in the ‘no offer’ category in the full list below where we are confident we know a player’s destination for next season.

Castleford Tigers

James Clare Terms Offered

Tyla Hepi Terms Offered

Oliver Holmes Terms Offered

Jacques O’Neil Terms Offered

Joseph Summers Not yet determined

Matt Cook No Offer

Mike McMeeken No Offer (Joining Catalans)

Junior Moors No Offer

Jack Sanderson No Offer

Robbie Storey No Offer

Calum Turner No Offer

Catalans Dragons

Sam Kasiano Not yet determined

Lucas Albert Not yet determined

Jason Baitieri Not yet determined

Remi Casty Not yet determined

Antoni Maria Not yet determined

David Mead Not yet determined

Sam Moa Not yet determined

Artur Romano Not yet determined

Matt Whitley Not yet determined

Fouad Yaha Not yet determined

Julien Bousquet Not yet determined

Arthur Mourgue Not yet determined

Mickael Simon No Offer (Joining Carcassonne)

Huddersfield Giants

Dom Young Terms Offered

Paul Clough Not yet determined

Leroy Cudjoe Not yet determined

Aaron Murphy Not yet determined

Ukuma Ta’ai Not yet determined

Adam Walne Not yet determined

Hull FC

Lewis Bienek Not yet determined

Gareth Ellis Not yet determined

Keiran Buchanan No Offer

Charlie Graham No Offer

Liam Harris No Offer (Joining Halifax)

Albert Kelly No Offer

Ratu Naulago No Offer (Moving to rugby union)

Hull KR

Ryan Brierley Not yet determined

Ben Crooks Not yet determined

Will Dagger Not yet determined

Jamie Ellis Not yet determined

Matt Gee Not yet determined

Weller Hauraki Not yet determined

Daniel Murray Not yet determined

Matt Parcell Not yet determined

Nathaniel Peteru Not yet determined

Adam Rooks Not yet determined

Kyle Trout Not yet determined

Leeds Rhinos

Tom Briscoe Terms Offered

Jack Broadbent Terms Offered

Muizz Mustapha Terms Offered

Adam Cuthbertson Not yet determined

Tyler Dupree Not yet determined

Rhys Evans Not yet determined

Wellington Albert No Offer

Richie Myler No Offer (Joining Toronto)

Stevie Ward No Offer (Joining Toronto)

Leigh Centurions

Liam Forsyth Terms Offered

Alex Gerrard Terms Offered

Ben Hellewell Terms Offered

Liam Hood Terms Offered

Mark Ioane Terms Offered

Nathan Mason Terms Offered

Ben Reynolds Terms Offered

Junior Sa’u Terms Offered

Jordan Thompson Terms Offered

Matt Wildie Terms Offered

Jarrod Sammut Not yet determined

Greg McNally Not yet determined

Daniel Addy No Offer (Joining Salford)

London Broncos

Sadiq Adebiyi Not yet determined

Guy Armitage Not yet determined

Gideon Boafo Not yet determined

Rob Butler Not yet determined

Keiran Dixon Not yet determined

Matt Fozard Not yet determined

Will Lovell Not yet determined

Jacob Ogden Not yet determined

Greg Richards Not yet determined#

Jordan Williams Not yet determined

Olly Ashall-Bott No Offer

Salford Red Devils

Lee Mossop Terms Offered

Greg Burke Not yet determined

Ed Chamberlain Not yet determined

Mark Flanagan Not yet determined

Kristian Inu Not yet determined

Connor Jones Not yet determined

Joey Lussick Not yet determined

Tyrone McCarthy Not yet determined

Kris Welham Not yet determined

Gil Dudson No Offer (Joining Catalans)

St Helens

Kyle Amor Not yet determined

Josh Eaves Not yet determined

Callum Hazzard Not yet determined

Dom Peyroux Not yet determined

Matt Costello No Offer (Joining Salford)

Zeb Taia No Offer

Toronto Wolfpack

Josh McCrone Terms Offered

Quiten Ngawati Terms Offered

Anthony Mullally Terms Offered

Gareth O’Brien Terms Offered

Tom Olbison Terms Offered

Matt Russell Terms Offered

Bodene Thompson Terms Offered

Greg Worthington Not yet determined

Hakim Miloudi No Offer

Jon Wilkin No Offer (Expected to retire)

Toulouse Olympique

Mark Kheirallah Terms Offered

Stan Robin Terms Offered

Paterika Vaivai Terms Offered

James Bell Terms Offered

Paul Marcon Terms Offered

William Barthau Not yet determined

Clement Boyer Not yet determined

Constantine Mika Not yet determined

Bastian Ader Not yet determined

Ilias Bergal Not yet determined

Anthony Marion Not yet determined

Tony Maurel Not yet determined

Maxime Puech Not yet determined

Wakefield Trinity

Lee Kershaw Terms Offered

Ryan Atkins Not yet determined

Tedai Gwaze Not yet determined

Ben Jones-Bishop Not yet determined

Danny Kirmond Not yet determined

Craig Kopczak Not yet determined

George King No Offer (Joining Hull Kingston Rovers)

Danny Brough No Offer (Joining Bradford)

Warrington Wolves

Eribe Doro Terms Offered

Sam Kibula Terms Offered

Matt Davis Not yet determined

Ellis Robson Not yet determined

Cole Oakley Not yet determined

Dec Patton Not yet determined

Harvey Livett No Offer (Joining Salford)

Ben Murdoch-Masila No Offer (Joining New Zealand Warriors)

Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings Terms Offered

Thomas Leuluai Not yet determined

Joe Burgess No Offer (Joining Salford)

Ben Flower No Offer (Joining Toronto)

Craig Mullen No Offer

Sean O’Loughlin No Offer (Expected to retire)

Jack Wells No Offer

