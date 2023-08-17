Plenty at stake for Cumbria’s NCL Division Three sides

ELLENBOROUGH RANGERS are back on top of the unofficial Impact Performance National Conference Cumberland League.

Elbra have gone above Millom on points’ difference after beating Seaton Rangers 38-6 in the recent Division Three match.

Both Rangers and the Woolybacks have one fixture remaining, each on Saturday (19 August), when Elbra are at Hensingham and the Woolybacks travel to Seaton.

CUMBERLAND NCL

P W D L F A Diff PTS

Ellenborough Rangers 5 4 0 1 202 78 124 8

Millom 5 4 0 1 174 80 94 8

Hensingham 4 1 0 3 60 148 -88 2

Seaton Rangers 4 0 0 4 44 174 -130 0

Elbra and Millom, meanwhile, also have the rather more important matter of the NCL’s Division Three title on their minds – as do Oldham St Annes and Leigh East.

St Annes, Ellenborough and East (the latter having completed their programme) are separated solely by points’ difference while Millom are only a couple of points behind the leading trio.

Ostensibly, the championship rests between the Saints and Rangers; while the latter are at Hensingham, the former visit Beverley and while both will be determined to win they will also be acutely aware that points’ difference – with St Annes having a wafer-thin five-point advantage – could in the last analysis be hugely important.

By the same token, neither can afford to lose. Heavy defeats for both (by the unlikely margins of over 60 points) could result in Leigh East assuming pole position. But, in that eventuality, Millom could potentially sneak the crown if they can post a massive win at bottom side Seaton. In any event, the Woolybacks will be seeking to pile up the points in the quest to leapfrog East into third spot as the promotion play-offs loom.

NCL DIVISION THREE

P W D L F A Diff PTS

Oldham St Annes 17 13 0 4 578 262 316 26

Ellenborough Rangers 17 13 0 4 582 271 311 26

Leigh East 18 13 0 5 532 280 252 26

Millom 17 12 0 5 506 293 213 24

Beverley 17 7 1 9 411 348 63 15

Bentley 17 7 0 10 306 368 -62 14

Drighlington 15 6 0 9 287 406 -119 12

Eastmoor Dragons 17 6 0 11 321 531 -210 12

Hensingham 16 3 1 12 228 507 -279 7

Seaton Rangers 15 2 0 13 152 637 -485 4