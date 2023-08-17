Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith responds to speculation about Hull KR halfback Rowan Milnes

LEEDS RHINOS are in the market for at least one halfback following the exit of Blake Austin and the impending departure of Aidan Sezer.

Though Sezer’s exit has yet to be confirmed, the Australian has been heavily linked with a move to NRL side Wests Tigers.

However, that now leaves Leeds needing at least one more playmaker for 2024 – and one of those names linked with a move has been Hull KR halfback Rowan Milnes.

Having spent a number of months behind Jordan Abdull and Mikey Lewis at the beginning of the 2023 Super League season, Milnes has come into his own in recent weeks and months following an injury to Abdull.

Milnes, for example, helped KR reach the Challenge Cup Final earlier this month.

In terms of a potential move for the former Bradford Bulls playmaker, Smith has highlighted that he is a fan of Milnes but that he has had no correspondence with the 23-year-old.

“It’s a good name to start with, not too sure of the spelling! There has been no correspondence other than me saying hello to him and I said congratulations to him the other week when they beat us,” Smith said.

“He is a player I have known for along time, he was coming through the ranks at Bradford when I was there. We are in the market for halves and we are talking to people throughout the world of rugby league.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.