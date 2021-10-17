Poching pleased to get Adebiyi on board

Wakefield Trinity coach Willie Poching says he will work hard to help new signing Sadiq Adebiyi grow as a player and achieve his personal goals.

Trinity became one of a rising number of Super League clubs to dip into the Championship when they agreed a one-year deal with the London Broncos forward, with the option of an extra twelve months.

Lagos-born Nigeria international Adebiyi, 24, who has often figured at loose-forward but can also play in the front and second rows, came through the capital club’s development system and will link up with his former team-mates Eddie Battye and Jay Pitts.

The Richmond Warriors product, who moved to the UK at the age of six and made his first-team debut at 18 in 2015, made 13 Super League appearances, with three tries, in 2019.

He has also had loan spells at Hemel Stags, Oxford, London Skolars, Oldham and Sheffield Eagles, taking him to more than 75 career outings in all.

Wakefield have already signed versatile Huddersfield back Lee Gaskell, Leigh hooker Liam Hood and Warrington winger Tom Lineham as they aim to climb the Super League standings under Poching after this year’s tenth-placed finish.

“I’m really excited. When I got the call from Willie about joining the club, I just couldn’t wait to get started,” said Adebiyi.

“It will be a big change for me, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I don’t know much about the North, but I have a few friends there in Eddie and Pittsy.”

Adebiyi will be hoping to have more luck on the injury front when he joins Wakefield than in his last two years at the Broncos.

He ruptured his Achilles tendon during a routine pre-season training session earlier this year, while his 2020 season was prematurely curtailed by a pectoral injury.

“Because of the pandemic, I didn’t feel like I missed out too much last year,” said Adebiyi.

“But it has been a tough year or so, it’s heart breaking when you learn the extent of a bad injury.

“My Achilles injury happened when I was running to get myself onside during training. I pushed off my left foot and heard a pop, then it felt like someone had kicked me in the back of my leg. I turned around, no one was there and I knew there was a problem.

“I couldn’t put any weight on my leg. I prayed it was a calf issue, but the physios knew straight away it was my Achilles.”

Poching said: “Sid was tipped to us by a lot of experienced and knowledgeable minds who have been involved with the Broncos.

“Upon watching him and speaking to him, I could sense his love of the game and his passion to be in an environment where he will grow and where we can help him reach his goals.”

Wakefield have confirmed the departures of prop Chris Green, who has joined Leigh Centurions, centre Ollie Greensmith, who has joined Dewsbury Rams, and fullback Alex Walker, who finished this season on loan at Featherstone.

Meanwhile out-of-contract hooker Josh Wood has joined Barrow Raiders.

