Podcast: The Total Rugby League Show (21 Aug) – Listen now!

The Total Rugby League Show is back this week with a preview for this weekend’s Cup Double Header at Wembley, featuring St Helens v Warrington Wolves in the Coral Challenge Cup, as well as Widnes Vikings against Sheffield Eagles in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final.

In addition, we discuss the latest with the Bradford Bulls’ planned move from Odsal, the development of the game in Canada, as well as a look at the playoff and relegation battles in Super League.

On the show, host Ben Hughes is joined by Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw, League Express journalist Alex Davis, and The Guardian’s Aaron Bower.

In addition, on this week’s show we’re also joined by Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair Team Captain James Simpson, to discuss winning this season’s Challenge Cup, as well as his hopes for the World Cup 2021.