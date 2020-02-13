PODCAST | Total Rugby League Show Episode 4

The Total Rugby League Show returns with a preview for this weekend’s big fixtures in both Super League and Championship.

On the show, host Ben Hughes was joined by TotalRL.com Editor Matthew Shaw, The Guardian’s Aaron Bower, and Rugby League World Editor Alex Davies.

In addition, we also preview the upcoming season in Betfred League 1, as we catch up with the Daily Mirror’s Gareth Walker.

We also talk history in the making and the Coral Challenge Cup with British Army Rugby League, and we discuss increasing rugby league participation in Manchester with the Manchester Rangers Community Foundation.