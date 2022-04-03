Daryl Powell committed to culture change at Warrington Wolves after latest defeat

Warrington Wolves coach Daryl Powell will use the forthcoming blank weekend caused by Challenge Cup elimination to work on the frailties that have contributed to a five-match losing run.

The Wolves, beaten 34-18 at Hull KR on Friday (Powell has offered to meet unhappy travelling fans), don’t play again until a week on Thursday, when they host Salford.

It’s the first of two matches in five days over Easter, with a trip to Hull on the Monday.

Warrington won their first three Super League games under ex-Castleford coach Powell, but have since lost to Catalans, St Helens and Wakefield (twice) as well as Hull KR.

The coach says the second defeat by Trinity, 16-12 at home in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup, could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

“Not having a game this week gives us a chance to get after what we need to do,” he said.

“We’ve got no durability as a team. Other sides are finding us easy to break down.

“We haven’t got a lot of players who are playing to their potential.”

Powell added: “I’d be pretty disappointed coming and watching those players. I’d be fuming if I were a fan.

“I’d like to sit down with them and explain how I want to turn things around.

“I look back through my coaching career and I rarely see five straight losses, and the disappointing thing is we’re not turning it around quickly enough.

“I’m not one for walking away from anything, from people or from a job. I’m 100 per cent committed to making sure this works, and I know it will seem a long way away, but I guarantee it will happen.

“I was brought in to change the culture. It needs changing and I’m working hard on it.

“Losing games hurts badly and we’re losing consistently, but we’ve got to keep working hard. We’ve got a week to reset and it’s still early enough in the season to turn it around.”

