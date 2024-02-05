Pre-season friendlies and 1895 Cup attendances: Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos impress

ANOTHER batch of pre-season friendlies took place at the weekend as well as the second round of the 1895 Cup.

Along the way, fans flocked to respective stadiums to see their teams in action.

On Saturday evening, Warrington Wolves hosted Leigh Leopards in what was Joe Philbin’s testimonial game. However, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Sam Burgess’ side, with the visitors taking home a 28-12 win.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons took on an All Stars Elite One side, with the former running out 88-6 winners.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wigan Warriors travelled to Hull FC for Scott Taylor’s testimonial. Again, though, the testimonial went awry, with Wigan thumping Hull 40-0.

St Helens also enjoyed an impressive day out, thrashing Salford Red Devils 52-10 with Paul Rowley’s side down to 11 men twice, whilst Leeds Rhinos ran out 26-18 winners in James Donaldson’s testimonial against Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers ensured they made it a special day for Paul McShane in his testimonial, beating Huddersfield Giants 20-14 whilst London Broncos drew to League One Oldham.

What were the attendances like over the weekend?

Hunslet 18-16 Leeds Rhinos

680 at the South Leeds Stadium on Friday night

Warrington 12-28 Leigh Leopards

6,978 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening for Joe Philbin’s testimonial

St Helens 52-10 Salford Red Devils

4,058 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Hull FC 0-40 Wigan Warriors

4,250 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon for Scott Taylor’s testimonial

Oldham 18-18 London Broncos

1,251 at Boundary Park on Sunday afternoon

Castleford Tigers 20-14 Huddersfield Giants

No attendance given

Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Hull KR

4,500 at Headingley Stadium on Sunday afternoon for James Donaldson’s testimonial

1895 Cup

Swinton Lions 18-6 Widnes Vikings

1,006 at Heywood Road on Sunday afternoon

Dewsbury Rams 4-40 Bradford Bulls

No attendance given

Batley Bulldogs 15-14 Featherstone Rovers

No attendance given

Whitehaven 12-18 Barrow Raiders

No attendance given

Rochdale Hornets 12-52 Halifax Panthers

1,200 at the Crown Oil Arena on Sunday afternoon

Doncaster 18-22 Sheffield Eagles

No attendance given

York Knights 4-40 Wakefield Trinity

No attendance given

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.