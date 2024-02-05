Pre-season friendlies and 1895 Cup attendances: Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos impress

ANOTHER batch of pre-season friendlies took place at the weekend as well as the second round of the 1895 Cup.
Along the way, fans flocked to respective stadiums to see their teams in action.
On Saturday evening, Warrington Wolves hosted Leigh Leopards in what was Joe Philbin’s testimonial game. However, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Sam Burgess’ side, with the visitors taking home a 28-12 win.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons took on an All Stars Elite One side, with the former running out 88-6 winners.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wigan Warriors travelled to Hull FC for Scott Taylor’s testimonial. Again, though, the testimonial went awry, with Wigan thumping Hull 40-0.
St Helens also enjoyed an impressive day out, thrashing Salford Red Devils 52-10 with Paul Rowley’s side down to 11 men twice, whilst Leeds Rhinos ran out 26-18 winners in James Donaldson’s testimonial against Hull KR.
Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers ensured they made it a special day for Paul McShane in his testimonial, beating Huddersfield Giants 20-14 whilst London Broncos drew to League One Oldham.
What were the attendances like over the weekend?
Hunslet 18-16 Leeds Rhinos
680 at the South Leeds Stadium on Friday night
Warrington 12-28 Leigh Leopards
6,978 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening for Joe Philbin’s testimonial
St Helens 52-10 Salford Red Devils
4,058 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Hull FC 0-40 Wigan Warriors
4,250 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon for Scott Taylor’s testimonial
Oldham 18-18 London Broncos
1,251 at Boundary Park on Sunday afternoon
Castleford Tigers 20-14 Huddersfield Giants
No attendance given
Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Hull KR
4,500 at Headingley Stadium on Sunday afternoon for James Donaldson’s testimonial
1895 Cup
Swinton Lions 18-6 Widnes Vikings
1,006 at Heywood Road on Sunday afternoon
Dewsbury Rams 4-40 Bradford Bulls
No attendance given
Batley Bulldogs 15-14 Featherstone Rovers
No attendance given
Whitehaven 12-18 Barrow Raiders
No attendance given
Rochdale Hornets 12-52 Halifax Panthers
1,200 at the Crown Oil Arena on Sunday afternoon
Doncaster 18-22 Sheffield Eagles
No attendance given
York Knights 4-40 Wakefield Trinity
No attendance given
