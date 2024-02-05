CASTLEFORD TIGERS outside back Josh Hodson has suffered a setback in training, with forward George Griffin seeing a specialist following concussion sustained a fortnight ago in the 14-14 pre-season draw with London Broncos.

Hodson, meanwhile, suffered a foot injury in the thumping of Keighley Cougars in Castleford’s first game of pre-season in early January.

Craig Lingard reveals Castleford Tigers outside back has suffered setback in training as forward sees specialist over concussion problem

Neither Hodson nor Griffin were present for the Tigers’ 20-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants in the club’s last pre-season friendly yesterday and now head coach Craig Lingard has explained why.

“Josh Hodson missed out, he had a little bit of a setback with his foot injury. He has a tendon issue in his foot and will potentially miss the start of the season,” Lingard told League Express.

“He had a week in a boot but we’ve got two weeks from now until the first game but it will all depend on how he reacts to the workload.

“George Griffin with his HIA against London. He has had to see the specialist so we will get him back in as and when.”

Meanwhile, long-term absentees Sylvester Namo, Will Tate and Rowan Milnes are still expected to be out for the opening parts of the season.

