Four Leeds Rhinos players give their honest verdict on head coach Rohan Smith

ROHAN SMITH has been at Headingley since midway through the 2022 Super League season.

In that time, the Australian has guided Leeds Rhinos to a Super League Grand Final, but finished outside the play-offs last season in a disappointing year.

At Leeds’ recent media day, we at League Express asked a number of players what it is like to work under Smith.

For Rhyse Martin, Smith is someone that lets the team ‘enjoy’ themselves out on the field.

“Rohan is good, he’s always pushing the team to be better and to test our skill and back ourselves and build confidence in what we are trying to do,” Rhyse Martin said.

“He doesn’t like to put chains or handcuffs on the players and he lets us enjoy the game for what it is. The way he sees it too, he sees it from a different perspective to a lot of people.

“It’s been different in terms of our processes but I can see why we do it and can see the benefits of doing it. He thinks in a different way to most of us so it’s been a breath of fresh air.”

For Matt Frawley, he believes him and Smith will compliment each other.

“He’s been awesome, he’s been really good. I haven’t had a relationship with Ro before, but I had discussions with him before I came here and I felt our styles would work together well,” Frawley said.

“It’s been awesome under him, he’s also got great staff around him too and I think we are trending in the right direction. We have seen some positive things in pre-season and now it’s time to put it all together.”

For Harry Newman, he likes the directness of Smith.

“He gives me the ability to play what is in front of me, take people on and get involved where I can. It’s been very enjoyable working with him and I’m still learning every day,” Newman said.

“He’s very direct, he just wants everyone to express themselves in what they can do and to the best of their ability. He makes sure the group is alright and ready to go at the weekend.

“He looks after all of the squad and I really enjoy working with him.”

Last but not least, Kieran Hudson was succinct in his thoughts on Smith: “He is great, he is very understanding. He knows how to speak to his players and gets the best out of everyone.”

