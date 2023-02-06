Pre-season friendlies and Championship games taking place this weekend including mouthwatering tie between Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers

ANOTHER brilliant weekend of rugby league is in front of us as we count down the days to Friday.

Among those pre-season friendlies taking place, Warrington Wolves will host the North Wales Crusaders on Friday before Leeds Rhinos travel to Hunslet on Sunday and Huddersfield Giants take on the Dewsbury Rams.

Of course, St Helens’ first game Down Under will see them take on St George Illawarra Dragons with a 9am kick-off, UK time.

It also promises to be another exciting weekend of Championship action with Toulouse Olympique hosting the Newcastle Thunder on Saturday evening.

Five games again take place on Sunday with Barrow Raiders hosting the Sheffield Eagles whilst Batley Bulldogs will be at their Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for the visit of Swinton Lions.

Whitehaven tackle the London Broncos as Keighley Cougars head into an interesting tie with Widnes Vikings, but the main focal point will be Featherstone Rovers’ home tie with Halifax Panthers.

Again, on Monday, ViaPlay will host another second-tier fixture as Bradford Bulls travel to York.

Friday 10th February

Warrington Wolves vs North Wales Crusaders (7:30pm)

Saturday 11th February

St George Illawarra Dragons vs St Helens (9am UK)

Toulouse Olympique vs Newcastle Thunder (5pm UK)

Sunday 12th February

Hunslet v Leeds Rhinos (3pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Dewsbury Rams (3pm)

Barrow Raiders vs Sheffield Eagles (3pm)

Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions (3pm)

Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax Panthers (3pm)

Whitehaven RLFC vs London Broncos (3pm)

Widnes Vikings vs Keighley Cougars (3pm)

Monday 13th February

York Knights vs Bradford Bulls (7:45pm)