Predicting the final Super League table of 2023

THE Super League 2023 season is over halfway through, with most teams having played 18 fixtures.

St Helens and Huddersfield Giants have, of course, only played 17 games due to the former’s World Club Challenge duties earlier in the year.

That being said, the table is now taking shape, with top spot, the play-offs and relegation battle still to be decided.

However, League Express is being brave and predicting how the 2023 Super League table will look by the end of the season.

1. St Helens

Slowly coming up in the ranks after an inconsistent start, St Helens are beginning to look the real deal and though they sit four points behind leaders Catalans, watch out for them in the final run-in.

2. Catalans Dragons

Though Saints are being predicted to pip the Dragons to first place, Catalans will still finish second after a brilliant season.

3. Leigh Leopards

Let’s face it, nobody expected Leigh to be this high up at this stage of the season. But, they have been worth every point in 2023 and they don’t really look like losing too many more games before the end of the year.

4. Wigan Warriors

Inconsistency has plagued Wigan’s season in 2023, but they will still have enough to finish in the top four.

5. Leeds Rhinos

It seems that each year Leeds put together an incredible run at the end of the season – and 2023 will be no different. The Rhinos know when to peak and fifth spot seems within reach.

6. Warrington Wolves

After starting the season like a house on fire, sixth place will be something of a disappointment for Daryl Powell’s side, but it still means a play-off spot following the disaster of 2022.

7. Hull FC

Just missing out on the play-offs, Hull FC have improved of late under Tony Smith and will be fighting tooth and nail for that final spot.

8. Salford Red Devils

It was obvious a few weeks ago that Salford rely quite heavily on Brodie Croft, Ryan Brierley and Andy Ackers and that when these three are out, the Red Devils struggle. Salford’s small squad will see them fall away at the last.

9. Hull KR

Does any other Super League team have injury problems like Hull KR have had in recent seasons? Rovers were in the top four early in the year, but shocking injuries has led to a slide down the table. They are, however, still building under Willie Peters.

10. Huddersfield Giants

A dismal season by anyone’s imagination, Huddersfield will not be relegated – but they have not covered themselves in glory either. Ian Watson will definitely look to put to bed 2023.

11. Wakefield Trinity

On numerous occasions, Wakefield look to be dead and buried, but yet again they have found their mojo when it matters with three wins in four games. The crunch clash against local rivals Castleford in August will likely decide who stays up and who goes down.

12. Castleford Tigers

A dreadful season for Castleford is only going to get worse as Wakefield continue their incredible run. Andy Last’s men look bereft of confidence and losing can become a habit.