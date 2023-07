How many times each Super League club will be broadcast live on TV in 2023 that we know of so far

LIVE rugby league on television and stream is something that we have become accustomed to since the creation of the summer game.

So far in the Super League 2023 season, there have been a number of excellent clashes being shown live on Sky Sports as well as Channel 4 and the Our League app.

Here is how many times each Super League has been and will be broadcast in 2023 of which we know so far (not including the Challenge Cup):

Castleford Tigers – 8

February 26 – St Helens (H) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

March 10 – Huddersfield Giants (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 16 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 6 – Wakefield Trinity (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 13 – Salford Red Devils (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 21 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Leeds Rhinos (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off

August 18 – Wakefield Trinity (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

Catalans Dragons – 11

March 9 – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 25 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

April 8 – Warrington Wolves (H) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

May 5 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Wigan Warriors (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 3.45pm kick-off

July 1 – Hull FC (A) – OurLeague – 3pm kick-off

July 13 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

August 4 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

August 19 – Leigh Leopards (H) – Sky Sports – 3pm kick-off

August 26 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off

September 16 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

Huddersfield Giants – 7

March 10 – Castleford Tigers (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 23 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 9 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off

June 4 – St Helens (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 2.45pm kick-off

June 10 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

June 23 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 27 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

Hull FC – 13

February 24 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 11 – Salford Red Devils (H) – OurLeague – 3pm kick-off

March 17 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 1 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

April 7 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports – 12.30pm kick-off

May 4 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 11 – Wakefield Trinity (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 28 – Salford Red Devils (A) – OurLeague – 3pm kick-off

June 4 – Warrington Wolves (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

June 22 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 1 – Catalans Dragons (H) – OurLeague – 3pm kick-off

July 9 – Hull KR (A) – Sky Sports – midday kick-off

July 27 – Huddersfield Giants (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

Hull KR – 9

February 23 – Salford Red Devils (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 24 – Wakefield Trinity (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 31 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 7 – Hull FC (A) – Sky Sports – 12.30pm kick-off

April 21 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 25 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Salford Red Devils (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 1.30pm kick-off

June 30 – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 9 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports – midday kick-off

Leeds Rhinos – 13

February 24 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 3 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 16 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 25 – Catalans Dragons (H) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

March 31 – Hull KR (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 9 – Huddersfield Giants (H) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off

May 12 – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 26 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Castleford Tigers (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off

June 23 – Huddersfield Giants (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 29 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

August 6 – Leigh Leopards (H) – Sky Sports – 3pm kick-off

September 16 – Catalans Dragons (A) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

Leigh Leopards – 7

March 30 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 8 – Salford Red Devils (H) – Sky Sports – 2.30pm kick-off

June 4 – Wakefield Trinity (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 12.30pm kick-off

June 30 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 29 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

August 6 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports – 3pm kick-off

August 19 – Catalans Dragons (A) – Sky Sports – 3pm kick-off

Salford Red Devils – 8

February 23 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 2 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick off

March 11 – Hull FC (A) – OurLeague – 3pm kick-off

April 8 – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports – 2.30pm kick-off

April 13 – Castleford Tigers (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 13 – St Helens (A) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

May 28 – Hull FC (H) – OurLeague – 3pm kick-off

June 3 – Hull KR (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 1.30pm kick-off

St Helens – 13

February 26 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

March 3 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports -8pm kick-off

March 17 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 23 – Huddersfield Giants (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 7 – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports – 3pm kick-off

April 20 – Warrington Wolves (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 5 – Catalans Dragons (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 13 – Salford Red Devils (H) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

May 26 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Huddersfield Giants (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 2.45pm kick-off

June 22 – Hull FC (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 7 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 13 – Catalans Dragons (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

Wakefield Trinity – 5

March 24 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 6 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 11 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Leigh Leopards (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 12.30pm kick-off

August 18 – Castleford Tigers (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

Warrington Wolves – 11

March 2 – Salford Red Devils (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 1 – Hull FC (H) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

April 8 – Catalans Dragons (A) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

April 14 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 20 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Hull FC (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

June 10 – Huddersfield Giants (H) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

June 29 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 7 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 14 – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

August 4 – Catalans Dragons (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

Wigan Warriors – 12

March 9 – Catalans Dragons (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 30 – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 7 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 3pm kick-off

April 14 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 4 – Hull FC (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 12 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 25 – Hull KR (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Catalans Dragons (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 3.45pm kick-off

June 9 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 14 – Warrington Wolves (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

July 29 – Leigh Leopards (A) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

August 26 – Catalans Dragons (A) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off