TNT Sport makes stunning bid for Super League broadcasting rights

WITH Super League’s broadcasting future up in the air, TNT Sport – formerly BT Sports – has launched a stunning bid to take over the coverage rights.

That’s according to the Daily Mail which has claimed that rugby league bosses have been disappointed by the offer made by Sky Sports – thought to be in the same £25 million region of the previous broadcasting deal.

DAZN is also thought to be interested in taking over the rights, but the Mail has claimed that TNT Sports’ bid is a “bigger threat” to Sky Sports’ hegemony since the summer game began.

Sky, of course, have been prioritising live football with TNT Sports taking over the rugby union broadcasting power.