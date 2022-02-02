Premier Sports delighted with viewing figures for their opening game

Premier Sports Managing Director Richard Webb has expressed his strong satisfaction with the audience that tuned in to watch York City Knights do battle with Featherstone Rovers on Monday night in the opening round of this season’s Betfred Championship.

“Yes, we’re really happy,” Webb told Totalrl.com.

“We’re delighted with new faces, who all did great job and the commentary was excellent also.

“I thought it was fresh and dynamic

“We got an average viewing 51,000, which is superb for a broadcast behind a paywall.

“Hopefully word will continue to spread about the great coverage amongst fans and more will get behind it, but the initial interest has been excellent and we are very happy overall.”

That will please the RFL and the Championship clubs, who will hope that an even bigger audience will be drawn to next Monday’s blockbuster between Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium (ko 7.45pm).

The viewing figure for week one of the coverage is thought to have reached around half the regular figure for Scottish Cup football, which is one of the jewels in Premier’s crown.