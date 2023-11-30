Premier Sports takes back control of Viaplay in potential Championship coverage boost

PREMIER SPORTS has taken back control of Viaplay in a potential broadcasting boost for the Championship.

In July, Viaplay announced its intention to withdraw from the UK market, leaving the Championship with the grim reality of being cut adrift by broadcasters yet again.

It’s only in the past number of seasons that Viaplay – previously Premier Sports – had covered rugby league’s second tier, but that broadcasting privilege would evaporate in 2024 as part of a large-scale withdrawal by the broadcaster after losing over £24 million.

At the time, Viaplay CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann told the Daily Record: “We are today announcing a new strategy and plan, which includes, but is not limited to, focusing on our core Nordic, Netherlands and Viaplay Select operations (which make available a wide range of Viaplay series, films and documentaries through partners around the world); implementing a new operational model; downsizing, partnering or exiting our other international markets; rightsizing and pricing our product offering in the Nordics; undertaking a major cost reduction program; and conducting an immediate strategic review of the entire business to consider all options, including content sublicensing, asset disposals, equity injections or the sale of the whole group.”

And they later added in a statement: “We have initiated a review for our International markets, including the UK, where we will seek optimal solutions for our operations, including partnerships. Until then it is business as usual, what our customers can watch on Viaplay today will be there tomorrow.”

However, Premier Sports will now return to the UK in early 2024 subject to competition approval having agreed to take back control of the business which was recently sold to Viaplay Group of TV, streaming and radio channels.

What that means for rugby league – and more specifically the Championship – remains to be seen but it could be that the door has opened once more for coverage of the second tier.

