Price delighted with Wolves as Widdop nears return

Steve Price commended his side’s performance after Warrington put a marker down by nilling St Helens.

The Wolves outplayed the Super League champions and picked up a well deserved 19-0 win, a result that delighted the Wire chief.

“It’s only early days but we’re in a good place and we’re looking fast across the board,” he said.

“We’re certainly not getting carried away but we kept them to zero and we’ve got to build from that.

“Having said that, it’s round two so early days and we’re not getting carried away with ourselves. There is still a lot of hard work to do. We want to be a consistent team this year, that’s our challenge.”

In further good news, Price confirmed the Wolves will be able to select marquee signing Gareth Widdop for next week’s clash with Wakefield.

“I’m pretty confident Gareth Widdop will come into consideration next week. It’s a good headache to have.”