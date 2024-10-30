Prominent Australian journalist calls for NRL to buy Super League

PROMINENT Australian journalist, Brent Read of The Daily Telegraph, has called for the NRL to buy Super League in order to help grow the international game.

In recent months, the idea that the NRL could lend its influence to the northern hemisphere game has gathered pace, especially with the international calendar somewhat disappearing into the background.

Of course, the Pacific Championship has created much more appetite for international fixtures, whilst Tonga and Samoa have both engaged in Test Series in the UK

With Australia set to tour the UK for the renowned Ashes competition next year, it appears as though the demand for internationals is growing.

And, speaking on James Graham’s Bye Round podcast, Daily Telegraph mogul Brent Read has called for the NRL to buy Super League.

Read said: “We should be buying Super League as well and helping English Rugby League. I know they’ve talked about that and they’ve looked at it.

“But if you want to help the international game, the NRL should take over, buy Super League, take it over, run it.”

