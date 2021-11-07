Props on Wakefield’s agenda

Wakefield Trinity have added Academy product Isaac Shaw to their first-team squad amid reported links with another prop, Australian Jai Whitbread (pictured).

Whitbread, 23, played four times for Leigh this year after a late-season switch from Gold Coast Titans.

Whitbread recorded 30 NRL appearances before Leigh made their move in a desperate but unsuccessful attempt to stave off relegation.

He is the son of former Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Seagulls player Greg Whitbread.

Trinity have already recruited Leigh hooker Liam Hood as well as London Broncos prop Sadiq Adebiyi, Warrington winger Tom Lineham and versatile Huddersfield back Lee Gaskell.

But Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi had a change of mind after agreeing a deal to move to the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

England youth international Shaw, a product of the Emley Moor club, based between Wakefield and Huddersfield, has signed a one-year contract.

Coach Willie Poching said: “It’s always wonderful to promote young guys from within the club.

“Isaac has had a fantastic season and he’s been rewarded on merit with his full-time contract.

“He is excited, as are we, to put in a really good pre-season, try and show his worth and fulfil some of his potential.”

Shaw said: “I’m really happy to finally put pen to paper on a full-time deal.

“I have been pushing for this moment since I was a ten-year-old and now I am looking forward to showing the Wakefield fans and coaches what I can do and how hard I’m willing to work.”

Wakefield assistant coach Mark Applegarth, who has guided Shaw through the Academy, said: “Isaac is one of the most dedicated players I have seen. He is still very raw, but it excites me how much potential he has.”

