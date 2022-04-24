Lee Radford on why Jason Qareqare will become Castleford Tigers star

Lee Radford is seeing all the signs that Jason Qareqare can become a Super League star after another impressive Castleford Tigers display, days after signing a new deal.

Castleford have secured the highly-rated youngster for another two seasons, until the end of 2024.

Qareqare started for the first time this season in the Tigers’ home win over St Helens on Friday night, scoring a stunning try in the opening minute.

The effort, after 35 seconds, was even quicker than the memorable try after 44 seconds of his first-team debut against Hull FC last season, and further marked him out as one to watch for the future.

But Radford has been pleased with the 18-year-old’s all-round game as he explained why he saw him as capable of becoming a regular for the side.

“He’s getting closer tonight, not because of the try but because of what I saw him do returning the ball,” said the Castleford coach.

“He’s just signed a new deal and I think that’s really important.

“I want to see him be the best he can be over the next couple of seasons.

“That’s both physically – in the gym he’s got some work to do – and in education, where I think he’s got some work to do.

“But the drive is going to be the question mark as to whether he can reach his full potential. Hopefully he can, because there’s some real talent there.

“We’re all going to be working as hard as we can to see that transpire. He’s a good kid, he loves Castleford as a club, and hopefully we can get the best out of him.”

Further opportunities could come Qareqare’s way with Greg Eden missing the past two games with a muscle issue and the club waiting to discover the extent of Niall Evalds’ bicep injury.

