Quickfire Q & A: Scott Taylor (Hull FC)

@KieranJ50643313: What does derby day mean to you, especially with you being one of our own?

It means everything to me. It’s the game I look for first when the fixtures are released and its the one that means so much to the city, my family and friends. Every game means a lot, but that’s the one game that if you lose it hits home even harder, you sulk even more and you stay off your phone even longer. To play in a Hull derby is unbelievable – I have played in a lot now and fortunately I have won more than I have lost. You always dream of being able to play in a game like this and I have had the opportunity to do that many times, and it’s always special.

Queenie: You’ve played in a few Wigan v St Helens derbies as well, so how do they compare to the Hull derby, and which is biggest?

The Wigan v Saints derbies were some of the toughest games I’ve ever played in, with the speed, intensity and quality. They have always been two of the best teams, and it’s very rare you’ll see a blow out score between them and that is what makes those games so intense.

I’m not saying the quality of game in a Hull derby is always better, they just mean more, so for me the Hull derby is the biggest. It’s two teams from one city, and while Wigan v Saints is a huge game, the hatred hits home a lot more between Hull FC and Hull KR.

Josef K: Why did you leave Wigan?

There were a number of reasons, but the main one was just to be back home. I know it was only a couple of hours down the motorway, but when it’s a four or five hour round trip it’s tough. At Wigan we trained hard, had long days and didn’t get many days off, so when you did I wanted to recover and do the right things and be the ultimate professional. That meant I hardly got time to get home and I’m very close to my family and friends.

So when I got the chance to come back and play for my home town club it was a no-brainer. It was always the dream to play for Hull FC.

I loved playing for Wigan, and who knows, if it wasn’t as far from home I may have been there a bit longer.

LaniM: How did it feel when you were first told you’d been awarded a Testimonial year?

I was delighted and really humbled and honoured. When I started playing I saw some greats of the game get awarded with testimonials, and some of the players that have celebrated them while I have been playing alongside them have been huge. For me, to be part of that list that have been honoured by the RFL for services to rugby league was a really surreal moment, but one that was a real honour. It’s not something I am taking lightly and something I am trying to celebrate properly. I have been told by many people to enjoy it, think of myself and do it right.

I really have appreciated all of the support. The fans have been great, the club have been fantastic and my committee are doing a fantastic job, so I can’t be thankful enough to everyone.

EJF: Which of your Testimonial events are you most looking forward next, and which has been your favourite so far?

I had the opening dinner in April and was blown away by that. For guys like Sean O’Loughlin and Shaun Wane to drive over for it meant so much to me.

Then we have a darts night on Saturday, 24th June. We’re going to have 300 people in the main room at the stadium and we’re doing a full blown Hull FC v Rugby All Stars darts night and ex-world Champion Steven Bunting will be there too. I am looking forward to all the walk on music, it’s a full PDC set up so it should be a good laugh.

Going into July I have a Q&A event when Ellery Hanley is coming along as the main guest. To get someone like him, arguably the best player to ever play for England, to give up his time to do this for me and celebrate my career just blows me away.

Mr Frisky: How do you look back on the Denver test match experience in the USA?

It was crazy. I am a massive NFL fan and have supported Denver Broncos for a long time, so when that Test Match got announced at the Mile High Stadium I was shocked, but also had the grit in my teeth to be a part of it. I had just come off the back of not playing loads in the 2017 World Cup, so I knew I would be up against it to make the squad. I just gave it my all for Hull and managed to make the 17.

To play New Zealand in that stadium, face the Haka for the first time and get the win was incredible.

The altitude was no joke, it was seriously tough conditions to play in when you’re that high above sea level.

It was a crazy week really and almost felt written in the stars that I was able to play there. Looking back that has probably been my best cap for England so far.

Old Frightful: In 2013 you played for Wigan against Hull FC at Wembley. Is it true that after the game ended you celebrated lifting the cup with your team mates and then wandered across to where your family were sitting, only to find they had cleared off because they were Hull FC fans. Is this true?

I think it is. Really it was a win win situation for them that day, but deep down it was probably only my mum, dad and sister who wanted me to win that day, even though they are big Hull FC fans.

I offered them the nice seats in Club Wembley to be there, but they were having none of it and insisted that they went on the coaches in their Hull FC tops – doing it as they had always done.

It did soften the blow for them knowing that I had won my first Cup, but yeah they weren’t happy.

@_knocker_white: Best fellow forward you’ve played with?

Growing up my absolute idol was Adrian Morley and I was lucky enough to play with him in his last year at Salford. He was nowhere near the player he had been that year, but it was still very surreal to be playing alongside him. Some people say you should never meet your heroes, but he is the best bloke ever, and playing alongside him is something I will always cherish.

But in terms of the player he was at the time I played alongside him I would say James Graham, who I’ve played with for England. The leadership, skill, fitness and intensity he brought was incredible. We started a few games at 8 and 10 together so I would probably say him.

Kirsty Superflyburrito Burton: Are there any goals you’d like to accomplish in the next few months to a couple of years?

My own personal goal is just to continue to bring my best to Hull FC every week and give it my all on the field.

But my overall goal is to win a Grand Final with Hull FC. When I signed with the club eight years ago the number one goal was to win at Wembley and get that hoodoo off our backs, and number two was to get Hull FC’s name on that Grand Final trophy for the first time. Unfortunately, I have not managed to do that yet. If, when I do call it a day, I haven’t managed to do that it will be something that frustrates me, but I will still look back on my time as a success.

Man of Kent: How did you get the nickname ‘Tag’ and do you ever play tag or touch rugby in training?

I have played a lot of tag rugby over the years, but I’m not great at it because I am not the fastest!

The nickname came about because when I came through at Hull KR there was about four or five Scotts, so the first one – Scott Murrell – was called Scott and the rest of us went by a nickname. The old conditioner we had there, Billy Mallinson, said I reminded him of a player he’d played with years earlier. His nickname was Tag because he was really weak in the gym for a big lad, but was then one of the best in the wrestle room. That was just like me, so I was also called Tag. Since then it has stuck.

Even when I was first in the England squad, coaches I’d never even really met properly were calling me Tag.

@Washy85: How many McDonald’s double cheese burgers have you eaten in one go?

Me, Washy and Danny Houghton travelled to training together for two years and after every Friday night home game, by the time we’d finished there wasn’t many places still open, but there would always be a 24-7 McDonalds so the three of us would always have a Maccies together on the way home.

But to answer his question, I don’t know, but I reckon I’ve probably seen off four or five easy in one sitting.

Martin Bolton: I’m taking you for a curry, what’s your go to starter, main and sides?

Starters would have to be the poppadoms with the mixed tray of sauces and some onion bhajis. Main course, I’d be boring and go chicken tikka masala. I don’t mind a few different curries, but if I had to have just one for the rest of my life it would be a tikka masala, with pilau rice and a non-negotiable garlic naan on the side.

Josef K: What is your biggest pet peeve?

I cannot stand people who are late. I listened to a podcast a while ago where Sir Chris Hoy said that people who are late think that their time is more important than yours and I can definitely buy into that. I hate it when people are late.

Josef K: If you could play one song every time you walked into a room what would it be?

Not Nineteen Forever by the Courteeners. They are my favourite band and when they released their first album St Jude about 15 years ago, I had passed my driving test so that album was on repeat in my car for at least two years straight. I know every word of every track and Not Nineteen Forever just brings back so many happy memories.

