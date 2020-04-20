Quiz | Can you name the year in which these games took place? Total Rugby League April 20, 2020 In case you missed this in last week’s issue of League Express, see if you can work out in which year these games took place. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)