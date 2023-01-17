Rams to play with FLAIR

DEWSBURY RAMS Chairman Mark Sawyer has waxed lyrical about new stadium sponsor FLAIR Handling Systems.

The Rams’ venue had been named the Tetley’s Stadium since 2005.

The Birstall firm provides specialist ventilation equipment and packaged boiler and tank rooms to the UK mechanical services industry, and Sawyer said: “I am absolutely delighted that FLAIR Handling Systems have taken up the option to become our brand-new stadium sponsor.

“FLAIR have been a club sponsor for many years and to now have the stadium naming rights is something for both the club and the company to be proud of.

“It has been the Tetley’s Stadium for a number of years and we are pleased that a company that has been a club partner for so long has now taken on that title.

“We would like to thank them for their incredible support in what are very challenging times and hope that the partnership can continue for many years to come.”

Andy Sutcliffe, FLAIR managing director, said: “It’s a real privilege and an honour to become the new stadium sponsors of Dewsbury Rams, a club we have supported for many years and hope to continue to do so for many more.

“We have built a strong relationship with Mark and the team over the years and would like to thank all of the staff at the club for making this happen.

“I also have to say a big thanks to our team at FLAIR, Paul Harrison, Craig Mason, Jack Pearson and Zaki Talamalek, who continue to grow the business and another thanks to our factory team who do a fantastic job of manufacturing our bespoke air handling units.”

