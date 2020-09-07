Readers call for end to Super League pre-game routine

League Express readers, through the weekly readers’ poll, have called for an end to the Super League’s pre-game routine involving taking the knee and the continued display of banners in the stands emblazoned with the Black Lives Matter logo.

Over 70 percent of voters believe that the routine has served its purpose and it should end along with the taking down of the banners.

Meanwhile, 12 percent thought the banners should remain in the stands but the pre-game routine should be stopped.

Eleven percent called for the routine and banners to remain while five percent believed the banners should be removed but the players should be free to continue to take the knee if they so wish.

