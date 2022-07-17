Wigan Warriors record-breaker Bevan French on his future with contract expiring

Bevan French remained coy on whether he will be at Wigan Warriors next season after making Super League history on Friday night when he broke the record for the most tries scored by a player in a single Super League game.

His seven tries in the 60-0 demolition of Hull FC saw him break the previous record of six set by Bradford Bulls legend Lesley Vainikolo.

The giant winger scored six tries back in 2005 when the Bulls also defeated Hull FC, 49-6.

French, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has admitted a decision will be made on his future in the coming weeks and he is leaving all the negotiations up to his agent, although he has been strongly linked with Hull FC.

“Hopefully in the very near future,” French said on deciding whether he stays at Wigan or not.

“There are only eight or nine games left. I want to try and sort that out as soon as I can.

“I have taken a back step and let my manager take control of the reins and I’m sure he will do what’s best for me and we’ll go from there.”

Players rarely admit to knowing about personal records and what they mean, but French is pleased to have made history, even if his knowledge of former record holder Vainikolo came from an old computer game!

He said: “It’s still sinking in with the Super League record. It’s not just about the record, but to do it in front of the home fans at the DW Stadium and have some family over here, is something I will cherish forever.

“It sounds a cliché from a winger saying that all the work was done on the inside and all I had to do was finish, but that is what it was.

“You don’t go into games thinking I am going to break the record. I had no idea what the record was, but I am very grateful I got there.

“I know (Vainikolo) is a completely different player to me. I didn’t watch many of his games, but I know the name.

“I used to play as him as a player on the Playstation Rugby League and you could see the size of him.

“To be in the conversion with players like that is just amazing.”

