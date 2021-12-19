Recovering Josh Reynolds ready for return to Hull FC

Hull FC’s Aussie stand-off Josh Reynolds is due back in Britain before the New Year as Black and Whites coach Brett Hodgson ramps up preparations for the new campaign.

The former State of Origin star is set to form a new halfback partnership with Luke Gale as his boss plots a rise up Super League after this year’s eighth-place finish in his first season in charge.

Hodgson joined Hull after having been assistant coach of Wests Tigers and returned to the Sydney club to snap up Reynolds, who started out at Canterbury Bulldogs and played four time for New South Wales in 2013 and 2014.

The 32-year-old, under contract for another twelve months with an option for a further year, impressed at stand-off before picking up a knee injury during the derby win over Hull KR in August.

Reynolds returned Down Under to rehabilitate following surgery to repair a medial ligament, and, having maintained regular contact with Hull’s medical department, is due to fly back next week.

England international and former Man of Steel Gale, 33, ended a difficult campaign at Leeds during which he was stripped of the captaincy by moving along the M62 as a replacement for Salford-bound Marc Sneyd.

Hull, who also have highly-rated 20-year-old Ben McNamara and teenager Jacob Hookem in the halves, hope prop Jack Brown (shoulder) and new winger Darnell McIntosh (Achilles tendon) will soon be back in full training.

Centre Josh Griffin has made that step after recovering from Achilles tendon surgery in June, and Hodgson said: “We’re getting some bodies back on the training field now, which is pleasing.”

Hull are to resurrect the dual-registration partnership with Bradford Bulls, which was out on hold when the pandemic struck in 2020. They will also face the Bulls at Odsal on Sunday, January 16 in Danny Brough’s testimonial.

It’s one of two pre-season matches for Hodgson’s side, who will visit Leeds on Sunday, January 30 for Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe’s testimonial. The 31-year-old started out at Hull.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.