Red Devils sign Alex Gerrard

Salford Red Devils have announced the signing of Alex Gerrard on a one-year deal.

Gerrard, 30, began his career at Widnes Vikings, where he spent eight years between 2010 and 2018, before moving to Australia to play for Queensland Cup club Mackay Cutters. He then returned to the UK in 2020 to sign for Leigh Centurions.

He played 14 Super League matches for the Centurions in 2021, which included five starting spots.

Speaking about signing for Salford, Gerrard said: “There’s a good squad here at Salford, I’m looking forward to working hard to get into the 17.

“I want to be consistent in my performances and contribute positively to the group.”

Gerrard already knows Salford assistant coach Kurt Haggerty through his time at Widnes, where both were players. Haggerty was also an assistant coach and then head coach at Leigh Centurions, whilst Gerrard was at the Leigh Sports Village.

“I know Kurt (Haggerty) from when I started out at Widnes. It’s always nice to see familiar faces and I’m looking forward to working with Kurt again,” said Gerrard.

Haggerty is keen to welcome his former team-mate to the DW Stadium.

“It’s great to be working with Alex again,” he said.

“His ability as a frontrower and his work rate will be really beneficial to the team moving forward. It’s great to have him on board for 2022.”

Red Devils coach Paul Rowley commented: “I’m really pleased to add Alex to the squad; he’s got lots of experience at the top level and will add much needed depth and competition to the team, which we all understand will be paramount during this season.

“One of our strengths at Salford is the team spirit and Alex will fit in very well.”

Director of rugby and operations, Ian Blease, added: “It’s great to bring Alex in with his wealth of first team experience and he will now add some more depth and strength to our pack for the forthcoming season.”