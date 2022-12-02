Newcastle Thunder snap up World Cup international

NEWCASTLE Thunder have continued their impressive recruitment for 2023 under Chris Thorman by announcing the signing of Welsh international Curtis Davies on a one-year deal.

Davies joins from Workington Town and is the ninth addition to the squad under newly-appointed head coach Chris Thorman.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of the 2022 season on loan at Whitehaven RLFC, making nine appearances for the West Cumbria side. Davies also featured four times for his parent club, Workington Town, throughout last year.

The hooker has also enjoyed stints at South Wales Scorpions, Hunslet and Halifax Panthers across his six-year career, on top of a short cameo for Newcastle Thunder in 2018. Davies joined on loan from Halifax Panthers, making one appearance.

Davies is also capped internationally by Wales, featuring seven times for his country, the latest coming in the Rugby League World Cup where he featured in all three of their games against Cook Islands, Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

Speaking on his move to the North East, Davies said: “I’m excited to have joined Thunder and am looking forward to the season ahead.

“It’s been great to meet up with the other players and coaches and get stuck into pre-season.”

Newcastle Thunder head coach Chris Thorman said: “Curtis joins us in a key position playing hooker, and in any decent rugby league team it’s important you have a good spine.

“I know Curtis and have worked with him a little bit before. He’s a super professional and looks after himself. He’s one of those boys you know is going to be doing the right thing outside of training, which is very important in this competition.

“He’s talented too and has definitely got something about him. His attitude and work ethic are excellent, and I can’t wait to get started with him.”