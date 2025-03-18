Refereeing appointments for Super League Round Four revealed

SUPER LEAGUE Round Five is upon us this weekend and what a weekend of action it promises to be!

The fixtures will kick off on Thursday night as Salford Red Devils host Huddersfield Giants, with St Helens taking on Warrington Wolves and Hull FC travelling to Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Then Saturday will see Castleford Tigers host Catalans at The Jungle before Wigan Warriors make the visit to Leeds Rhinos in the evening.

Last but not least, Hull KR will go up against Leigh Leopards. But who will referee the six fixtures?

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

20th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: T. Jones

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Smith

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

21st March, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: S. Harrison

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC

21st March, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

22nd March, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: S. Mikalauskas

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

22nd March, KO: 17:30

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

23rd March, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: T. Randerson