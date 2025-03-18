Refereeing appointments for Super League Round Four revealed

SUPER LEAGUE Round Five is upon us this weekend and what a weekend of action it promises to be!
The fixtures will kick off on Thursday night as Salford Red Devils host Huddersfield Giants, with St Helens taking on Warrington Wolves and Hull FC travelling to Wakefield Trinity on Friday.
Then Saturday will see Castleford Tigers host Catalans at The Jungle before Wigan Warriors make the visit to Leeds Rhinos in the evening.
Last but not least, Hull KR will go up against Leigh Leopards. But who will referee the six fixtures?
Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants
20th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: T. Jones
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Smith
St Helens v Warrington Wolves
21st March, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: S. Harrison
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC
21st March, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons
22nd March, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: S. Mikalauskas
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
22nd March, KO: 17:30
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Hull KR v Leigh Leopards
23rd March, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: T. Randerson