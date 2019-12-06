Released Widnes youngster gutted by lack of loyalty

Sam Freeman has expressed his frustration after being released by Widnes.

The Vikings confirmed the departure of the Academy graduate on Friday after six years with the club.

He made his debut for the Vikings last year, making eight appearances, but has been let go.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “Gutted to be let go but I guess some things just don’t work out.

— Sam Freeman (@samfree723) December 6, 2019

“I’ve turned down many opportunities over the years to stay loyal to Widnes and for them to show such little faith and loyalty in return is very disappointing and more gutting than anything.

“There’s so much more I’d like to say but I don’t want to sound like a bitter person as that’s not who I am.”