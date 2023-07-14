Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam on Edwin Ipape’s future following NRL reports

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has issued a defiant response to reports linking star man Edwin Ipape with a move to NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons.

A report had surfaced in The Australian earlier this week linking Ipape with a move to link up with PNG coaching staff member Shane Flanagan at the latter’s new club, the Dragons.

The PNG international has arguably become one of Super League’s most exciting players since earning promotion with Leigh at the end of 2022.

No wonder then that Lam has issued a hands-off warning to any potential suitors.

“Edwin is contracted to our club for the next two years. He is not going anywhere so it is a simple one for me and the club,” Lam replied to a question on those NRL reports.

That will be music to Leigh fans’ ears, with the hooker a vital cog in the Leopards’ wheel.