Reports – Greg Inglis signs for Warrington

Warrington Wolves are set to make the sensational signing of Greg Inglis according to reports in Australia.

The Daily Telegraph reports Inglis will come out of retirement and join the Wolves on a one-year deal, just over 12 months since hanging the boots up. They claim the Wolves will confirm the deal on Wednesday.

Inglis is widely regarded as one of the greatest of his generation, having played for Queensland 32 times and Australia 39 times.

According to the report, Inglis, 33, has been contemplating a return to for several months and will now do so with the Wolves. He is friends with Warrington head coach Steve Price.

He retired last April on medical grounds.