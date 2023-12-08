“Rest in peace” – Ex-Super League veteran Jordan Turner declares 2024 “might be the end for a lot of players” over new tackle height law

FORMER Super League veteran Jordan Turner has slammed the new tackle height laws, declaring 2024 “might be the end for a lot of players” and for the game to “rest in peace”.

The new tackle height law that will come into being in professional rugby league in 2025 will see tackles above the armpit made illegal.

In doing so, the powers-that-be are trying to mitigate the dangers produced by impact and concussions, but the decision has proved highly controversial.

Now Turner, who has made the move to League One side Oldham in the off-season, has spoken out on social media in an emphatic way.

Turner posted on X: “Rest in peace. Watched a game of the trialed rules last season, worst game of RL I’ve ever seen… well in fact it wasn’t RL. Who ever is responsible for this I hope you understand the magnitude of what’s happening. 2024 might be the end for a lot of players.”

