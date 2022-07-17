Rested Batley Bulldogs ready for screen test at York City Knights

Batley Bulldogs coach Craig Lingard will be hoping his side can benefit from a longer break between games than hosts York City Knights when the play-off contenders clash in the final Championship Round-19 match tonight (Monday).

While it’s the Knights’ second successive appearance in front of the Premier Sports television cameras after a 36-10 defeat at Halifax Panthers seven days ago, Batley’s last outing was at Sheffield Eagles the previous Friday, when they won 20-18.

While York are urging supporters to wear black, with amber cards to be handed out in order to create an impressive visual effect for viewers, coach James Ford wants a brighter performance than in the last two games, with a 24-16 home defeat by Barrow preceding the loss at Halifax.

All but one of the Knights’ five defeats in 18 league games this year have been at the LNER Community Stadium, its new home from the start of last season.

York have won one more match than the Bulldogs, but Lingard’s men have drawn twice to be on the same 26-points total, and they have a game in hand (their postponed round-four home clash with Sheffield will take place on Wednesday, August 3).

While the Knights are seeking a first win in three, Batley aim to stretch their unbeaten run to eight and avenge a 10-4 home defeat by York back in February.

“We’re just trying to keep building and improving week by week but we know it’s a tough one,” said Lingard’s assistant Mark Moxon.

The Knights will be without fullback Matty Marsh, who also missed the Halifax game, and on-loan Huddersfield Giants prop Ronan Michael, due to concussion protocols in his case.

Ireland international Michael has previously been sidelined by a damaged ankle and Ford said: “He’s got a lot of potential, so I feel for him.

“He’s come back off an injury and he was playing well. Now he’s going to have another lengthy period on the sidelines.”

York 21-man squad: Joe Brown, James Glover, Will Oakes, Brandon O’Hagan, Masi Matongo, Will Jubb, Jack Teanby, Chris Clarkson, Pauli Pauli, Jordan Thompson, Ronan Dixon, Marcus Stock, Danny Kirmond, Liam Harris, Myles Harrison, AJ Towse, Ronan Michael, Brad Ward, Levi Edwards, Bailey Antrobus, Tom Inman.

Batley 21-man squad: Luke Hooley, Perry Whiteley, Kieran Buchanan, Josh Hodson, Johnny Campbell, Ben White, Tom Gilmore, Adam Gledhill, Alistair Leak, Dane Manning, Lucas Walshaw, James Brown, James Meadows, Michael Ward, Luke Blake, George Senior, Tom Lillycrop, Dale Morton, Ben Kaye, Nyle Flynn, Martyn Reilly.

