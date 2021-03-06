Results of today’s pre-season games

Batley Bulldogs 20 Dewsbury Rams 22
Bulldogs: T – Morton, Broughton, Hooley, Walshaw; G – Sanderson 1, White 1
Rams: T – Hall, Fleming, Ryder, Dixon; G – Finn 2, Sykes 1
Featherstone Rovers 58 Oldham 10
Rovers: T – Blackmore 2, Holmes, Harrison, Day 2, Jones, Brown, Parata 2, Davies, Doyle; G – Hall 5
Oldham: T – Ince, Fletcher; G – Hewitt 1
Catalans Dragons 50 French Elite 1 18
Dragons: T – Davies 2, Seguier, S Tomkins, McMeeken, Brochon, Dezaria, Franco, Le Cam; Maloney 4, Mourgue 3
Elite 1: T – Albert, Pedrero, Dupuy; G – Albert 3
Bradford Bulls 22 Swinton Lions 26
Bulls: T – Pickersgill, Oakes, Dawson-Jones, Flanagan; G – Brough 2, Jowitt
Lions: T – Hanson, Butt, Doyle, Meadows, Lloyd; G – Ridyard 3
