Retired NRL star Andrew Fifita makes shock appearance for UK rugby league side

RETIRED NRL star Andrew Fifita has made a shock appearance for a UK rugby league side.

After making the trip to the UK to watch his twin brother David in his 150th career game for Wakefield Trinity against Castleford Tigers on Friday night, Andrew didn’t stop there in getting himself accustomed to life in the UK.

With David helping and coaching local amateur side Crigglestone All Blacks on a regular basis during his career at Belle Vue, Andrew decided to play for the club at the weekend.

It was a heartwarming moment with Andrew and David posing side by side on a photo posted by the former to his social media page on Andrew.

Whether Andrew remains in the country for the rest of 2023 remains to be seen, but David has already committed himself to Wakefield in a bid to help the West Yorkshire club stave off relegation once more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew (Bop) Fifita (@andrewfifita)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.