Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and St Helens post impressive numbers

WELL, another round of Super League is over and what a round of rugby league it proved to be!

The action began on Friday night with the so-called ‘Relegation Grand Final’ taking place between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers at Belle Vue. As opposed to 2006 when Trinity ran out winners, it was the Tigers that took home the vital two points in an enthralling 28-12 triumph.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors’ clash with Hull FC was no less exciting with the Black and Whites holding a 6-4 lead at half-time before two unconverted Wigan tries and a Hull effort levelled the scores at 12-12. Heading into Golden Point, it was the Warriors’ Harry Smith – who had failed to convert all three of his side’s tries – that stepped up to win the game with a drop goal at 13-12.

On Merseyside, St Helens hosted beaten Challenge Cup Finalists Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium, knowing that a win would keep up the pressure at the top of the Super League table. And, after leading 6-0 at half-time, Saints turned up the heat in the second-half to run out 28-6 winners.

The last game on Friday saw Salford Red Devils travel to Huddersfield Giants in a vital play-off clash. Despite leading just 12-8 at the break, Salford cranked up the heat in the second forty minutes to stretch out their lead to 30-8 as Huddersfield simply had no reply to Paul Rowley’s men’s onslaught.

On Saturday, Leigh Leopards took on Catalans Dragons with Adrian Lam’s men coming off the back of a superb Challenge Cup success over Hull KR. And though the Leopards led 14-12 at half-time, they didn’t score another point in the second-half as Catalans simply had too much power and pace to inflict a 30-14 defeat.

The last game of the weekend saw Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves in what was an enthralling affair at Headingley. The Wolves – still under interim coach Gary Chambers – actually led 10-6 at half-time. However, Leeds managed to just pip their opponents to the post in a 24-22 triumph to keep their play-off hopes alive.

But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?

Wakefield Trinity 12-28 Castleford Tigers

4,500 at Belle Vue on Friday night (sell-out)

Huddersfield Giants 8-32 Salford Red Devils

4,685 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 13-12 Hull FC

12,107 at the DW Stadium on Friday night

St Helens 28-6 Hull KR

11,258 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 14-30 Catalans Dragons

8,632 at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves

15,166 at Headingley Stadium on Sunday afternoon