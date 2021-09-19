Retiring skipper says bright times ahead for Tigers

Defeat, disappointment and a dislocated shoulder.

Michael Shenton was left to reflect on a painful end to his 18-year career as Castleford’s play-off hopes were quashed by Warrington last Thursday night, but he insists the club has a bright future under incoming coach Lee Radford.

The 35-year-old out-of-contract captain confirmed in the build-up to the crunch game that he had decided to retire.

It was also a poignant night for his teammate Grant Millington, the prop who is returning to Australia after ten years at the club, and long-serving coach Daryl Powell, who is taking over at Warrington next season after more than eight years in the Tigers’ hot seat.

Millington, who is also hanging up his boots, scored a try, but having trailed 26-0 at half-time, the Tigers were beaten 40-24.

Shenton, who has had two spells at Castleford either side of a two-year stint at St Helens, was forced off just before the interval by his injury, which followed a broken cheekbone earlier in the campaign, and reflected: “I was easy with it, because watching the boys show what they can do in the second half – that’s what Castleford Tigers are all about.

“There is the foundation of players to take the club forward with that brand of rugby we have restored. Classy Cas – let’s keep it going.

“It’s been an absolute honour to serve this club, and help turn fortunes around, but now it’s time for the rest of the boys and a new captain to take things on.

“I’ll become a fan, shout the boys on – and give them some stick like everyone else does!”

Castleford have confirmed second rower Alex Foster, signed from London Broncos in 2017, us leaving the club.

