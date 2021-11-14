Return to training will be sweet for Kyle

Kyle Amor will return to training with St Helens later this month and he admits that he has come to terms with the fact that this could be his last season with the club.

“I’m not back in until the 24th – we have a staggered return,” Amor told League Express.

“I’ve just started training privately to ensure I’m in good shape when I return. I know I’ll have to work harder than I’ve ever worked before. It’s a long season and you have to be ready to go.

“I still have a couple of goals to achieve and I’m always realistic about where I’m at.

“I’ll be 35 this season, I’ve had a lot of challenges over the last two seasons but I’ve answered every question.

“I’m not one of those players who expects a career in the media. I do have a few other options. I’m in the final year of a PE and Sports Science degree and I’m ready for if I do decide to call it a day.

“The media stuff is a hobby. To think there is a career in it would be naive.”

Amor has strong views on why St Helens have been so successful in recent years.

“I think it comes down to standards from the very top of the organisation and how they filter through the club,” he said.

“We have a really good mix. You rarely see any of our players in the headlines for the wrong reasons. We pride ourselves on being respectful and upholding the reputation of the club.

“We don’t create enemies on social media, we try not to be arrogant and we do things with class.

“James Roby is the benchmark player. The harder the game gets, the more he enjoys it. I spend a lot of time with him off the field and he is an outstanding individual.

“If you’re a young kid coming into the side, doing a bleep test, you’ll see that he is one of the last two. He has played so many games, but he is one of the hardest workers in the club.

“He never complains, but just gets on with it.”

Amor admits that although his career may be entering the final straight at the age of 34, he can take pride in his achievements so far.

“Scoring a try at Wembley this year was my personal highlight and I think I can say that I’ve achieved much of what I wanted to do at the start of my career.

“I was an unused sub at Old Trafford and it would have been easy to have been disappointed by that, but the lads were so happy that I thought I couldn’t be stood here sulking. I’ve been so lucky to play in so many finals.

“To win four Grand Finals in my career is incredible.

“In an ideal world, I would stay in the game. But as long as my body holds up I would play in the Championship. And if I didn’t think I could add anything to St Helens, I wouldn’t have stayed.

“I can still bring stuff to any side.

“I’ve always been willing to say yes to a number of things. I would rather try and fail than not try at all. There will be a lot happening in the next 18 months on and off the field.”

