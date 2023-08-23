Revealed: What the new Sky Sports broadcasting deal is worth for rugby league and Super League

IT’S been a busy number of days for rugby league with the new Sky Sports broadcasting deal set to come into effect from 2024.

Of course, there is now the period of a month as the broadcasting giants and RL Commercial thrash out the contract and logistics, but Super League’s future on Sky Sports has been confirmed for the next three years.

However, it is also a reduced deal, with the previous contract of £24 million being reduced to £21.5 million, League Express can now reveal.

A loss of £2.5 million is said to be a victory for rugby league chiefs given that there had been previous warning that the deal could be reduced to as little as £17 million.

Under the proposed deal, the partnership would include the live broadcast of every Super League fixture, to the UK and worldwide – a transformative development for the competition.

This would also allow for video match officials to be appointed for every match, with the continuation of a free-to-air window as discussions in that field continue for the next few weeks.

