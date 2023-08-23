Castleford Tigers fullback Niall Evalds signs for Super League rivals

CASTLEFORD TIGERS fullback Niall Evalds has signed for a Super League rival following an injury-hit season at The Jungle.

A Lance Todd Trophy winner with Castleford Tigers, Evalds has made 178 top-flight appearances for Salford Red Devils and the Tigers but will move on to pastures new at Hull KR in 2024

After making his Salford debut in 2013, Evalds went on to be a part of the Red Devils’ side that played in the 2019 Super League Grand Final against St. Helens before facing Leeds Rhinos in the 2020 Challenge Cup Final.

Ahead of joining the Robins next season, Evalds said: “I’m very excited to be signing for Hull KR, I’ve been very impressed with the progress the club has made over the last few years.

“Speaking to Willie (Peters) and hearing his vision and ambition for where the club can get to, I wanted to be a part of it, especially with some of the outstanding signings the club have made.

“I know I’ve had an injury hit couple of years but I’m confident that’s behind me now and with a good pre-season under my belt I can get back to playing some of my best rugby and can contribute to helping the team achieve its goals. I pride myself on being a good professional and a good teammate and can’t wait to play In front of the Red Army next year’

Speaking on the move, Hull KR Head Coach Willie Peters said: ”We wanted to bring in someone with real speed and versatility for 2024 and we’ll definitely be getting that with Niall (Evalds).

“Speed is an area we’ve probably lacked a bit this year across the park so we’ve brought Niall in to add that to our backline. Niall can play in a couple of positions too, being comfortable on the wing and at fullback. He’s an experienced player who’s played in big games, we’re looking forward to having him at the club next season.”