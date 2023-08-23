Leeds Rhinos hand new deal to Super League forward

THE good news for Leeds Rhinos fans keeps on coming this Wednesday.

After confirming the signing of Newcastle Knights star Lachie Miller, Leeds fans will be greeeted with the news that Jame Donaldson has agreed a new one-year contract extension to keep him at Headingley next season and has been granted a three-month testimonial for services to the game, which will begin in December, by the RFL.

Donaldson made his professional debut with Bradford Bulls back in 2009 and recently celebrated his 100thappearance for Leeds Rhinos. Donaldson is one of the most popular members of the Rhinos squad having originally arrived at Headingley in 2019 on a one month trial after being left without a contract at the end of his time at Hull KR.

Commenting on his new deal and the testimonial Donaldson said, “I will always be grateful to Leeds for giving me the opportunity to come to this great club. I have gone on to win a Challenge Cup and appear in a Grand Final, and hopefully, there are more good times ahead for this exciting group of players. I moved away from my home in Cumbria when I was still at school to pursue my dream of playing Rugby League and, despite some ups and downs along the way, I still love playing the game.”

Donaldson has now played over 250 career games but he feared his career may have been over when he left Hull KR in 2018. Without a club, he devised his own pre-season training programme and personally wrote to every Super League Head Coach looking for a chance to show what he could do. A phone call from then Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield was the opportunity he needed. He added, “Leeds is my home now. I have got married, become a dad and put myself through university whilst I have been at the Rhinos and that time means so much to me. I would like to thank the club and the RFL for granting me the testimonial. We have got some funs things planned but I am especially looking forward to taking the Rhinos boys up to Cumbria for some events, coach some kids up there and give something back to the community that gave me my love of the game.”

Having completed his degree in Quantity Surveying at Leeds Beckett University, studying full time with a young family and around his training and playing commitments at Leeds, Donaldson has also embarked on the next chapter of his life post rugby, working one day a week, on his day off from training, for global independent construction, property and management consultancy Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) in Leeds as an Assistant Cost Manager.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith added, “James is an outstanding professional and a role model for any young player. His self belief and determination have been evident throughout his career and he is someone who always puts the team first and will make the sacrifices for his mates, which unsurprisingly is why he is so well liked and respected in the dressing room by players and coaches alike. I can think of no one more deserving of a testimonial from the game than James after all he has given the sport and I hope everyone can support the events for him.”