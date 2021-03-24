Reynolds welcomes Springtime and a Battle with the Giants

HULL FC’s new signing Josh Reynolds admits that he is pleased to finally see the arrival of a British spring time, combined with the prospect of the Airlie Birds playing their first game of the season against Huddersfield Giants at Emerald Headingley on Sunday.

Reynolds, 31, who spent three seasons at Wests Tigers after an NRL career that saw him debut with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2011, is likely to partner Hull captain Marc Sneyd in the halfbacks when Hull take on the Giants in a game that will be broadcast live by Sky Sports and which kicks off at 12.30pm.

“It’s been a bit tough with the restrictions, and it gets a bit lonely at times,” admitted Reynolds.

“You hear things all over the news, and it’s clear that no one really knew how to prepare for the pandemic and it makes me appreciate things.

“But it’s good to see it getting lighter and even though it’s still a bit chilly I get the shorts out and I get a few funny looks from other people.

“But with the game coming up, now I’ve got something else to worry about.

“I think I’ve fitted in well and I’m finding what I can add to the spine. Sneydy gets the team around the park and that suits me fine.”

And Reynolds admits he is looking forward to coming up against Aidan Sezer, his old friend from his days growing up in Australia.

“We’ve had some good clashes in our time. We come from the same area, although he was a year or so younger than me. He has gone really well over here, although I was very shocked when he left the NRL because he was in such good form for Canberra.”

Reynolds is adamant that coming to Super League has been the right move for him and he contrasts his experience so far with his experience over the last three years.

“A lot of people are saying I have to prove a point, but I don’t see it that way. I haven’t had fun these last three years and the big thing for me is being wanted. I wasn’t wanted at the Tigers, but I am now.

“So I want to play good, consistent footy and to set an example. We have some really good young kids at the club who really want to learn. Coming here has been everything I wanted.”