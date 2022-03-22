RFL and Super League realignment approved by clubs

The RFL’s members have voted in favour of the realignment proposals agreed by the governing body and Super League earlier this month.

The boards of the RFL and Super League announced their intention to form a new joint-venture company that would handle all the game’s commercial assets, including media rights and sponsorship.

This has now been voted for decisively by the member clubs of the RFL – 32 voted in favour and three did not attend – and representatives of the community game.

The profits from the new joint-venture company, which will have a five-person board with two directors each from the RFL and Super League plus a jointly-appointed chair, will be split between the RFL and the leagues.

“The strength of support from all sections of the game makes this an especially positive and promising day for Rugby League,” said RFL chair Simon Johnson.

“We were not required constitutionally to take this step, but we believed it was important to have a clear mandate.

“We want the sport to move forward confidently and collectively, as we build on what the Rugby League World Cup will deliver for us this autumn.”

Super League chairman added: “Today marks another significant step forward for Rugby League.

“A great deal of time has been spent getting the detail right for the long term and I’m excited by what the future holds for Super League and the wider sport.

“The new company will have the sole focus of driving commercial revenues into the sport for the greater good of the whole game.”